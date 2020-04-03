White House May Ask Americans To Take Additional Steps To Protect Themselves now < > Embed Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 01:54s - Published Natalie Brand reports Americans may be asked to wear masks in public. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Ronnie Price @BGrueskin Americans were dieing in high numbers each day and the man in the White House said " I take no responsib… https://t.co/ln0frDxATU 41 minutes ago RayWoodson2.0 @realTuckFrumper I’ll take Capt. Crozier in a battle any day over these Vichy Americans in the White House. 1 hour ago CBS Newspath The White House's Coronavirus Task Force is on the verge of asking Americans to take an additional step to protect… https://t.co/qT19VRHYV9 1 hour ago James Mastronardi @jemelehill What a divisive stance to take on an act that is helping save lives during a pandemic... We (as America… https://t.co/u2bIhK7YVv 2 hours ago Shiningcityonthehill RT @ArmyTanker120MM: A great president with a great booming economy is always reelected… It’s a shame the Democrats are killing Americans a… 2 hours ago ArmyTanker120MM A great president with a great booming economy is always reelected… It’s a shame the Democrats are killing American… https://t.co/q6PuxxUu0b 3 hours ago Eyes On Fox Which, of course, Americans don't have because #Trump was such an incompetent slug in invoking the DPA. 3M says it'… https://t.co/AYE193raPe 4 hours ago Lord Curzon The corrupt US Congress and White House will never stop importing 170K indians on H1B visas to take American jobs e… https://t.co/UsNYw4dPhC 4 hours ago