Matt Hancock 'determined to push for victory' against COVID-19

Matt Hancock 'determined to push for victory' against COVID-19

Matt Hancock 'determined to push for victory' against COVID-19

Matt Hancock has said that, "coronavirus continues its grim march", at the daily Downing Street press briefing.

The health secretary said that 3,605 people have died in the UK from COVID-19, adding that, "every life lost to this dreadful disease makes me more determined than ever to push for victory".

Report by Jonesia.

