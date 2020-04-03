The Meaning Behind Palm Sunday Palm Sunday is an important date on the
Christian calendar that commemorates
Jesus Christ’s entry into Jerusalem.
Palm Sunday falls one week before Easter Sunday
and marks the beginning of the Holy Week.
The day is spent remembering
Christ’s sacrificial death on the cross
and praising God’s gift of salvation.
The date of Palm Sunday’s first observance
is unknown, but the celebration was recorded
as early as the fourth century in Jerusalem.
A key component of Palm Sunday celebrations
are the use of palm branches as a symbol of
Christ’s presence.
According to the Bible, palm branches were
waved by people greeting Christ and used
to cover his path as he walked into the city.
With the number of Christians in the world
totaling more than two billion, Palm Sunday
is a celebration that stretches across the globe.