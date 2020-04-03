Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Cuomo: We Need Masks, Gowns, and PPE

Cuomo: We Need Masks, Gowns, and PPE

Video Credit: Cheddar Inc. - Duration: 02:11s - Published < > Embed
Cuomo: We Need Masks, Gowns, and PPE

Cuomo: We Need Masks, Gowns, and PPE

New York Gov.

Andrew Cuomo said he plans to sign an executive order that would allow the state government to take personal protective equipment and ventilators from hospitals with less need and redeploy them to areas harder hit by the coronavirus outbreak.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Doherty_Girl

Doherty_Girl @Politics_PR Andrew Cuomo needs to be put in charge of the pandemic with a few other Governors.He should be granted… https://t.co/8q7ZmPnydT 2 hours ago

WGXC

WGXC: Radio for Open Ears RT @DanClarkReports: Cuomo says they need companies to make masks, gowns, face shields, and other PPE "It is unbelievable to me in New Yor… 2 hours ago

joeystan58

Joey @realDonaldTrump ohhh lordy There goes Hov Cuomo bla bla blaaaing for his daily complaining Now they need… https://t.co/CcYtkFCR4H 2 hours ago

sspencer_smb

Steven Spencer cuomo now showing masks/gowns saying they are simple products and NY companies need to start making them. NY State… https://t.co/1F9uWWoAFd 2 hours ago

d_pavloski

Marianne D Pavloski It is 11:05 Ad Nauseum Cuomo is broadcasting on N.Y. stations. We don't need to know about the state logo. We are… https://t.co/3AKYYlXJec 2 hours ago

sbutv_

SBU-TV Cuomo says companies need to make masks, gowns, face shields and other PPE. He says NY State will fund more PPE for medical centers. 2 hours ago

DanClarkReports

Dan Clark Cuomo says they need companies to make masks, gowns, face shields, and other PPE "It is unbelievable to me in New… https://t.co/0lDI3xYS31 2 hours ago

bethfinneran14

Beth Finneran @ReeseW @GlennonDoyle @ReesesBookClub Reese, As a teacher in NY, I really appreciate the offer of a free dress. Wh… https://t.co/qpS7QMWzUV 5 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.