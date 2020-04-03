Global  

'Switch off lights, light candles at 9 pm on Sunday': PM Modi's video message amid lockdown

'Switch off lights, light candles at 9 pm on Sunday': PM Modi's video message amid lockdown

'Switch off lights, light candles at 9 pm on Sunday': PM Modi's video message amid lockdown

Amid lockdown, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged the nation people to fight the virus by lighting a candle, lamp or flashlight of a mobile phone on April 5 at 9 pm.

He also lauded the efforts of the people of the country for making the 21 day pan-India lockdown a success.

Watch the full video for more details.

