A huge new hospital in London was opened on Friday It's been erected to provide thousands of extra beds for patients with the coronavirus And built in just nine days in a huge conference centre.

The Nightingale hospital, which will initially provide up to 500 beds equipped with ventilators and oxygen, will eventually be able to treat about 4,000 patients.

Built with help from the military, it's the first of six new temporary hospitals to be set up across the country.

Heir-to-the-throne Prince Charles opened the hospital by video link from his home in Scotland -- a first for the British royal family, who usually carry out such engagements in person.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) PRINCE CHARLES, SAYING: "As the wonders of modern technology can only do so much and I can't quite reach, perhaps I could invite Nightingale's head of nursing Natalie Grey on my behalf to unveil the plaque to decalre the NHS Nightingale hospital open." Charles said the hospital was an example of 'how the impossible could be made possible'.

So far 3,605 people who have tested positive for COVID-19 in Britain have died.