Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Britain's Prince Charles opens new field hospital to fight virus

Britain's Prince Charles opens new field hospital to fight virus

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:16s - Published < > Embed
Britain's Prince Charles opens new field hospital to fight virus

Britain's Prince Charles opens new field hospital to fight virus

Britain's Prince Charles opened a new hospital in London on Friday (April 3), erected to provide thousands of extra beds for patients with coronavirus.

Edward Baran reports.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Britain's Prince Charles opens new field hospital to fight virus

A huge new hospital in London was opened on Friday It's been erected to provide thousands of extra beds for patients with the coronavirus And built in just nine days in a huge conference centre.

The Nightingale hospital, which will initially provide up to 500 beds equipped with ventilators and oxygen, will eventually be able to treat about 4,000 patients.

Built with help from the military, it's the first of six new temporary hospitals to be set up across the country.

Heir-to-the-throne Prince Charles opened the hospital by video link from his home in Scotland -- a first for the British royal family, who usually carry out such engagements in person.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) PRINCE CHARLES, SAYING: "As the wonders of modern technology can only do so much and I can't quite reach, perhaps I could invite Nightingale's head of nursing Natalie Grey on my behalf to unveil the plaque to decalre the NHS Nightingale hospital open." Charles said the hospital was an example of 'how the impossible could be made possible'.

So far 3,605 people who have tested positive for COVID-19 in Britain have died.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.