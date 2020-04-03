Drake has paid a subtle tribute to late basketball legend Kobe Bryant in his new Toosie Slide video.



Tweets about this For The Win Drake pays tribute to Kobe Bryant in his new 'Toosie Slide' video https://t.co/CKYPoQVv6r https://t.co/UJFDjEKk71 25 minutes ago Maurice Dekatt Drake pays tribute to Kobe Bryant in new Toosie Slide video https://t.co/gmGn4gy0fS 37 minutes ago Gabe Daly Despite the ongoing drama in the world today, we continue to see the impact Kobe made on fans months after his pass… https://t.co/NLswSUq7Gu 1 hour ago The Province Drake pays tribute to Kobe Bryant in new Toosie Slide video https://t.co/g9nnQ2tc2X 1 hour ago Evening Standard Drake's Toosie Slide music video pays subtle tribute to Kobe Bryant https://t.co/WxQbGGM5vI 2 hours ago twosheeep Drake pays tribute to Kobe Bryant in new Toosie Slide video - https://t.co/oQxNhosSiV 2 hours ago DAILY RAP NEWS ‼️ Drake pays tribute to Kobe Bryant in the music video for Toosie Slide. #RapFeed https://t.co/WJsi2iVhNW 4 hours ago ESPN UK .@Drake pays tribute to Kobe Bryant in his new music video, "Toosie Slide" 💛💜 https://t.co/bJ2CLYedYN 5 hours ago