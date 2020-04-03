Senators Argued Over Hunter Biden Probe

Hunter Biden may find his name in the headlines again.

Politico reports that a key Senate committee is vowing to press forward with its investigation targeting Hunter.

The probe would come despite issues posed by the global coronavirus pandemic.

The Senate Homeland Security Committee’s inquiry was entering a critical phase last month.

But senators dropped all nonessential work to focus on the CoronaVirus.

The Senate is not due back in Washington until April 20 at the earliest.