UK delivers more critical care beds, loses two nurses to virus

UK delivers more critical care beds, loses two nurses to virus

UK delivers more critical care beds, loses two nurses to virus

Britain is delivering more critical care beds in the fight against the new coronavirus, health minister Matt Hancock said on Friday.

UK delivers more critical care beds, loses two nurses to virus

The Nightingale Hospital, a new hospital in London erected in a conference center to provide thousands of extra beds for patients with the coronavirus, opened on Friday.

"It was planned, constructed and fully staffed in just nine days." Hancock told a news conference.




