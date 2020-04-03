Global  

Chico police will read children's books online, keeping the community connected

Chico police will read children's books online, keeping the community connected

Chico police will read children's books online, keeping the community connected

In this current age of social distancing and online classrooms, storytime for kids is going virtual.

Chico police will read children's books online, keeping the community connected

Morning... in this current age of social distancing and online classrooms... storytime for kids is going virtual... and who doesn't enjoy a good story?

The chico police department is moving reading- time like this officer joining students in the classroom - to social media.

Chief michael o'brien tonight, kicks off "badges at bedtime".

An officer will read a book, with kids able to join online.

Tonight's book - one of the chief's personal childhood favorites; ferdinand the bull.

"again maintaining that social distancing but engaging our community, engaging with our children in a way that's kind of fun and hopefully entertaining."

Look for 'badges at bedtime', monday, wednesday's and fridays -on chico police department's facebook and instagram accounts - again, the first installment kicks off tonight.

