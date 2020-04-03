Ruth May worries there will be more nurse deaths

The Chief Nursing Officer for England has paid tribute to Aimee O’Rourke and Areema Nasreen, two nurses who have died after contracting coronavirus.

Ruth May said, “I worry that there’s going to be more, and I want to honour them today and recognise their service”.

Report by Jonesia.

