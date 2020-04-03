Drake pays tribute to Kobe Bryant in new Toosie Slide video 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: Cover Video - Duration: 00:42s - Published Drake pays tribute to Kobe Bryant in new Toosie Slide video Drake has paid a subtle tribute to late basketball legend Kobe Bryant in his new Toosie Slide video. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Zai🌏💕☄🛸❤ RT @HotNewHipHop: Gotta love this tribute 🙌❤ https://t.co/KuKh7lbVxc 2 minutes ago Rappin Mitch Drake Pays Tribute To Kobe Bryant In "Toosie Slide" Music Video https://t.co/Re0Kdmh6E6 3 minutes ago US Sports News Drake pays tribute to Kobe Bryant in his new 'Toosie Slide' video https://t.co/afpYYTXVed https://t.co/klYk7Kym2r 16 minutes ago HotNewHipHop Gotta love this tribute 🙌❤ https://t.co/KuKh7lbVxc 23 minutes ago For The Win Drake pays tribute to Kobe Bryant in his new 'Toosie Slide' video https://t.co/CKYPoQVv6r https://t.co/UJFDjEKk71 1 hour ago Maurice Dekatt Drake pays tribute to Kobe Bryant in new Toosie Slide video https://t.co/gmGn4gy0fS 1 hour ago Gabe Daly Despite the ongoing drama in the world today, we continue to see the impact Kobe made on fans months after his pass… https://t.co/NLswSUq7Gu 2 hours ago The Province Drake pays tribute to Kobe Bryant in new Toosie Slide video https://t.co/g9nnQ2tc2X 2 hours ago