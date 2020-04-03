US Unemployment Rate Climbs to 4.4 Percent in March Jobs Report The rate exceeds a previous expectation of 3.8 percent.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, America's economy has lost jobs for the first time in 10 years.

According to figures from the Labor Department, 701,000 roles were shed last month.

Not since March 2009 has there been that big of a fall.

The most losses came from the service industry, which has nearly completely closed.

The report's data for March was collected before the majority of the country went on lockdown.

This jobs report does not include the last two weeks of March.

New unemployment claims skyrocketed to a combined 9.9 million.

