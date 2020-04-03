What You Should and Should Not Be Doing While Social Distancing 'People' has released some tips on how to handle isolating yourself during the coronavirus pandemic.

1.

If you are not an essential worker, don't go to any public places unless it's necessary, such as the grocery store or pharmacy.

2.

It is ok to walk around outside for some fresh air, but stay at least six feet from other people.

3.

Order takeout or gift cards from a local business.

4.

If you have the spare cash, donate to GoFundMe for local shops affected by shutdowns.

5.

Don't try to give yourself a haircut.

6.

Avoid going to a friend's house and do virtual happy hours instead.

7.

Check in with people you think may be struggling emotionally with the situation.

8.

Start learning a new skill, such as another language or instrument.

9.

Call up your state representatives and make sure they are doing enough to help those in the healthcare industry.

10.

Wash your hands often and for at least 20 seconds.