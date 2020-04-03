What You Should and Should Not
Be Doing While Social Distancing 'People' has released some tips
on how to handle isolating yourself
during the coronavirus pandemic.
1.
If you are not an essential worker, don't go to
any public places unless it's necessary, such as
the grocery store or pharmacy.
2.
It is ok to walk around outside
for some fresh air, but stay at least
six feet from other people.
3.
Order takeout or gift cards
from a local business.
4.
If you have the spare cash, donate
to GoFundMe for local shops
affected by shutdowns.
5.
Don't try to give
yourself a haircut.
6.
Avoid going to a
friend's house and do
virtual happy hours instead.
7.
Check in with people you think may be
struggling emotionally with the situation.
8.
Start learning a new skill, such as
another language or instrument.
9.
Call up your state representatives and
make sure they are doing enough to
help those in the healthcare industry.
10.
Wash your hands often
and for at least 20 seconds.