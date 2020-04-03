Global  

Friday 4/3 Insider Buying Report: SLB

Friday 4/3 Insider Buying Report: SLB

Friday 4/3 Insider Buying Report: SLB

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money.

Today we look at one noteworthy recent insider buy.

At Schlumberger, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Tuesday, Chief Executive Officer Peuch Olivier Le bought 10,000 shares of SLB, at a cost of $13.77 each, for a total investment of $137,650.

Le was up about 6.1% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with SLB trading as high as $14.60 in trading on Friday.

Schlumberger is trading up about 1.2% on the day Friday.

This purchase marks the first one filed by Le in the past year.




