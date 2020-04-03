Quibi Preview: 5 Star-Studded Shows to Watch | THR News now < > Embed Video Credit: THR News - Duration: 02:51s - Published Quibi Preview: 5 Star-Studded Shows to Watch | THR News The brand new, short-form streaming service Quibi launches on April 6 with a slew of star-studded series. Here are five shows to check out on Quibi. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this