Chief nursing officer pays tribute to nurses who have died fighting coronavirus now < > Embed Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:54s - Published Chief nursing officer pays tribute to nurses who have died fighting coronavirus At the Government's daily coronavirus briefing, Chief nursing officer Ruth May pays tribute to the nurses who lost their lives after contracting Covid-19 while combatting the disease on the frontline. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Simon Todd 🚒🚑 RT @itvnews: 'We have lost today Aimee O’Rourke and Areema Nasreen...they were one of us, they were one of my profession, of the NHS family… 1 minute ago Bridgette York RT @SkyNews: "Today we have had the very sad news of the loss of two of my colleagues." England's chief nursing officer pays her "sincere… 1 minute ago Vita-1 Nursing Chief pays 'emotional' tribute to nurses lost to coronavirus in sobering plea https://t.co/0OgLirnc19 2 minutes ago