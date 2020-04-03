Global  

Chief nursing officer pays tribute to nurses who have died fighting coronavirus

Chief nursing officer pays tribute to nurses who have died fighting coronavirus

Chief nursing officer pays tribute to nurses who have died fighting coronavirus

At the Government's daily coronavirus briefing, Chief nursing officer Ruth May pays tribute to the nurses who lost their lives after contracting Covid-19 while combatting the disease on the frontline.

RT @itvnews: 'We have lost today Aimee O'Rourke and Areema Nasreen...they were one of us, they were one of my profession, of the NHS family…

RT @SkyNews: "Today we have had the very sad news of the loss of two of my colleagues." England's chief nursing officer pays her "sincere…

Nursing Chief pays 'emotional' tribute to nurses lost to coronavirus in sobering plea

