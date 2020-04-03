Watch: Activist turns 'grim reaper' to warn lockdown violators
An activist in Hyderabad has started a unique campaign to spread awareness on the pandemic.
Mohammed Subhandi dresses up as a grim reaper and roams the streets telling people to follow the lockdown.
He was seen telling people about the benefits of social distancing and urged them to remain at their homes for the duration of the 21 days.
