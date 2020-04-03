Global  

Tips To Protect Your Vehicle While It Sits Unused During Coronavirus Stay-At-Home Order

Tips To Protect Your Vehicle While It Sits Unused During Coronavirus Stay-At-Home Order

Tips To Protect Your Vehicle While It Sits Unused During Coronavirus Stay-At-Home Order

When was the last time you got in your car and actually drove somewhere?

Amid the coronavirus pandemic and statewide stay-at-home order, many Floridians’ cars will be parked in the driveway for at least another month and that could lead to problems. Katie Johnston reports.

