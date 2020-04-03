Bill Withers, Singer 'Ain't No Sunshine,' Dead At 81

Global  

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Bill Withers, a soulful singer best known for the 1970s hits “Lean on Me,” “Lovely Day” and “Ain’t No Sunshine,” has died at age 81 from heart complications, his family said on Friday.

“A solitary man with a heart driven to connect to the world at large, with his poetry and music, he spoke honestly to people and connected them to each other,” Rolling Stone magazine quoted the family as saying a statement.

