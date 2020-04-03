It's time for what we're calling the "friday feels."
We're helping you focus on your mental health this weekend.
Ben williams is a clinical mental health counselor in lane county.
He joins me live by skype right now.
Ben, we spoke to you last friday.
And today, you've come up with a handful of tips to help people at home re-focus and re- charge.
As you switch to tele-health, how have you seen this affect your day-to- day work?
Are clients hesitant?
For the appointments you've taken through tele- health, what's that dynamic like compared to seeing them in person?
You're also sometimes on-call for emergency mental health crises.
How are you handling those situations when it involves going into local hospitals where there could also be covid-19 patients?
What advice do you have for people struggling through this time?
As you switch to tele-health, how have you seen this affect your day-to- day work?
Are clients hesitant?
For the appointments you've taken through tele- health, what's that dynamic like compared to seeing them in person?
You're also sometimes on-call for emergency mental health crises.
How are you handling those situations when it involves going into local hospitals where there could also be covid-19 patients?
What advice do you have for people struggling through this time?
Ben williams is a clinical mental health counselor in lane county.
He joins me live by skype right now.