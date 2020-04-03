Global  

The "Friday Feels"

The 'Friday Feels'
5 tips to help you focus on your mental health this weekend.
It's time for what we're calling the "friday feels."

We're helping you focus on your mental health this weekend.

Ben williams is a clinical mental health counselor in lane county.

He joins me live by skype right now.

Ben, we spoke to you last friday.

And today, you've come up with a handful of tips to help people at home re-focus and re- charge.

As you switch to tele-health, how have you seen this affect your day-to- day work?

Are clients hesitant?

For the appointments you've taken through tele- health, what's that dynamic like compared to seeing them in person?

You're also sometimes on-call for emergency mental health crises.

How are you handling those situations when it involves going into local hospitals where there could also be covid-19 patients?

What advice do you have for people struggling through this time?

