USNS Comfort Treating Only Small Number Of Patients

Video Credit: Wochit News - Duration: 00:32s - Published < > Embed
K.C.

Wilsey/FEMA The 1,000-bed US Navy hospital ship USNS Comfort is only treating a small number of patients in New York City, and part of the problem has been requirements and restrictions for treatment aboard the ship.

The Department of Defense announced Friday that the USNS Comfort will no longer require a negative COVID-19 test for a patient to be treated.

Additionally, the Navy is looking at loosening the restrictions on what type of patients can receive treatment on the ship.

