PPE flown in from China for NHS 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 00:51s - Published PPE flown in from China for NHS A Virgin Atlantic charter flight carrying medical supplies and personal protective equipment (PPE) has arrived at London's Heathrow Airport from Shanghai. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this