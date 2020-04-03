'Everybody's Not Doing It': Angelenos React To New Guidelines On Wearing Masks now < > Embed Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 01:36s - Published 'Everybody's Not Doing It': Angelenos React To New Guidelines On Wearing Masks Some say they are comfortable with wearing face coverings, but still others can't get ahold of any masks. Kandiss Crone reports. 0

