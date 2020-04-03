Global  

Coronavirus In Oregon

While states such as Alabama and Nebraska are split ideologically on whether to issue stay-at-home orders, these public health measures have bipartisan support in Oregon.

“I think to stop this virus, given we have no treatment or vaccine, we have to go basic public health protocols,” Representative Greg Walden (R-Ore.

2nd District), told Cheddar on Friday.

“As painful as it is, especially for us in the Northwest who don’t want to be cooped up, it’s really important in these times.”

