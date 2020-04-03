Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Using Objects And Themselves, People Recreate Paintings

Using Objects And Themselves, People Recreate Paintings

Video Credit: A Plus - Duration: 01:10s - Published
Using Objects And Themselves, People Recreate Paintings

Using Objects And Themselves, People Recreate Paintings

The Getty Museum challenged people in isolation to recreate famous paintings using household objects and people in their home.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

TruliMedia

Truli Using Objects And Themselves, People Recreate Paintings | Truli https://t.co/AU1yRTcybX 2 days ago

AgentSm08557869

Agent Smith RT @mel_wright123: Forget the jigsaw puzzles, the Getty museum is encouraging people to recreate Old Masters using household objects & them… 3 days ago

mel_wright123

🌱🐝Mel J Wright Forget the jigsaw puzzles, the Getty museum is encouraging people to recreate Old Masters using household objects &… https://t.co/wA2u6MPjvm 3 days ago

AlyssaGoldstei5

Alyssa Goldstein It’s cool how Camus analyzes feelings by using inanimate objects rather than the people themselves: he sees the law… https://t.co/0b9mVxjPS5 4 days ago

muddygold

Tim Goldstone You know you want to😀 'The Getty museum L.A. is challenging people to recreate their favorite artworks using themse… https://t.co/IRgKGAph3d 5 days ago

thaz7

Thas Naseemuddeen love this: the @GettyMuseum is challenging people in LA to recreate their favorite artworks using themselves as the… https://t.co/bgc6LiNecD 5 days ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.