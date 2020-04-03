Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Local law enforcement discuss how they will enforce shelter-in-place order

Local law enforcement discuss how they will enforce shelter-in-place order

Video Credit: WXXVDT2 - Published
Local law enforcement discuss how they will enforce shelter-in-place order

Local law enforcement discuss how they will enforce shelter-in-place order

The state-wide shelter in place order goes into effect at 5 p.m.

Today, but many people are still left with questions.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Local law enforcement discuss how they will enforce shelter-in-place order

- - the statewide shelter in place- order will go into effect in- just a few hours, but many are- still left with questions.- one of the main questions we've- seen circulating online and - social- media is how are police officer- going to enforce this new - order?- we spoke with major chris de- - back who says police offficers- will be extra vigalent during - this time.- - "if we see a vehicle going down- the road- for instance right now a lot of- cities on the coast have the- curfew thats going into effect- - - - from 11 at night to 5 in the- morning but if we see a vehicle- going down the road, during - the daytime we are going to - assume they are going to an - essential place but if- someone is out and about we may- contact them to just to see tha- they are going to - an essential business, or that- they are going to their place o- - - - business if its a non- essentia- place.

Under the order we are - given the authority to enforce- it and what we- have at our discression is the- use of disorderly conduct or- disturbing the- - - - peace, laws



Recent related news from verified sources

Newsom said photos of this California beach are 'an example of what not to do'

California Gov. Gavin Newsom said at a Monday press conference law enforcement of the state's...
SFGate - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Bay Area Residents React To Extension Of Shelter Order Through End Of May [Video]

Bay Area Residents React To Extension Of Shelter Order Through End Of May

Betty Yu reports on local residents coming to grips with another extension of the coronavirus shelter order (4-27-2020)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:44Published
Controversy after CA doctors' push to lift shelter-in-place [Video]

Controversy after CA doctors' push to lift shelter-in-place

There’s growing criticism over two California doctors who've gone viral for their controversial push to lift the shelter-in-place order.

Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego     Duration: 02:54Published