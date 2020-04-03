Local law enforcement discuss how they will enforce shelter-in-place order

- - the statewide shelter in place- order will go into effect in- just a few hours, but many are- still left with questions.- one of the main questions we've- seen circulating online and - social- media is how are police officer- going to enforce this new - order?- we spoke with major chris de- - back who says police offficers- will be extra vigalent during - this time.- - "if we see a vehicle going down- the road- for instance right now a lot of- cities on the coast have the- curfew thats going into effect- - - - from 11 at night to 5 in the- morning but if we see a vehicle- going down the road, during - the daytime we are going to - assume they are going to an - essential place but if- someone is out and about we may- contact them to just to see tha- they are going to - an essential business, or that- they are going to their place o- - - - business if its a non- essentia- place.

Under the order we are - given the authority to enforce- it and what we- have at our discression is the- use of disorderly conduct or- disturbing the- - - - peace, laws