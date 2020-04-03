Princess Beatrice is happier than ever The royal is set to tie the knot with Edoardo Mozzi, and although their original wedding date of May 29th was pushed back due to coronavirus concerns, her mother Sarah Ferguson - who is affectionately known as Fergie - says the setback hasn't stopped Beatrice from smiling.

Speaking to Royal Central, Fergie said: Beatrice was due to marry Edoardo in the Chapel Royal at St James' Palace followed by a reception in the nearby grounds of Buckingham Palace.

But due to the pandemic sweeping through the UK, the decision was made to postpone the nuptials until the situation clears.