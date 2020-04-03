New York's COVID-19 Deaths Near 9/11 Level

NEW YORK (Reuters) - New York state recorded more than 500 coronavirus-related deaths in a single day, bringing its total to nearly 3,000, or about the same number killed in the United States in the Sept.

11, 2001, attacks, Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Friday.

New York City has mere days to prepare for the worst of the novel coronavirus onslaught, said Mayor Bill de Blasio, whose city has suffered more than a quarter of U.S. deaths in the outbreak.

He pleaded for federal government help to end a shortage of medical staff and ventilators.