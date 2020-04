Philadelphia School District Says No Plans On Extending School Year Due To Coronavirus Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 01:05s - Published 6 days ago State officials already said the school year will not extend past June 30. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Philadelphia School District Says No Plans On Extending School Year Due To Coronavirus FAIRMOUNT NATASHA BROWN FORCBS-3 "EYEWITNESS NEWS".THANKS VERY MUCH.EVEN THOUGH PENNSYLVANIASCHOOLS ARE CLOSED SPRINGBREAK FOR PHILADELPHIA SCHOOLSWILL CONTINUE AS NORMAL.IT RUNS APRIL 6TH THROUGH GOODFRIDAY APRIL 10TH.NOW PHILADELPHIA SCHOOLSCONTINUE TO PREP, DISTRIBUTE10S OF THOUSANDS OF CHROMEBOOKS TO STUDENTS.MORE THAN 50,000 NEW CHROMEBOOKS WERE BROUGHT TO COVERSTUDENTS WHO DIDN'T HAVE THEM.SUPERINTENDENT DOCTOR BILLHITE SAYS DISTRICT IS RAMPINGUP FOR THE NEXT FACE.BEGINNING IN MAY TEACHERSWILL MOVE ON TO WHAT WE ARECALLED PLANNED INSTRUCTION.THIS IS FORMAL TEACHING ANDLEARNING SIMILAR TO WHATOCCURS IN A CLASSROOM SETTINGALTHOUGH WE KNOW INDIVIDUALSARE NOT GOING TO BE ABLE TOEXPAND AND TALK TO A GROUP OFSTUDENT AND THEN STUDENTS WILLTAKE THAT INFORMATION AND THENANSWER QUESTIONS AND WHAT HAVEYOU.IN ORDER TO RECEIVE GRADES ANDCREDITS STUDENTS WILL HAVE TOATTEND REGULARLY AND COMPLETETHE COURSE REQUIREMENTS.THIS IS WHEN GRADING WOULDBEGIN.DOCTOR HITE SAID THERE ISIN DECISION ABOUT WHETHERPHILADELPHIA SCHOOLS WILLEXTEND THE SCHOOL YEAR.THE PENNSYLVANIA DEPARTMENT OFTHE EDUCATION HAS ALREADY SAID





You Might Like

Tweets about this