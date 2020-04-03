Reese Witherspoon is giving away free dresses to teachers nationwide

Teachers are an underappreciated bunch, often working with depleted resources and low salaries.

And the enormous contributions of teachers have perhaps never been more apparent than during the current global health crisis.

With many schools moving to online learning and parents taking on the role of educator and task-manager, there’s a great appreciation for teaching now.

And Reese Witherspoon is doing a little something to say “thank you” to educators.

Witherspoon’s clothing brand Draper James just launched an initiative to give back to teachers during this uncertain time.

The brand says the initiative, called “Draper James Loves Teachers,” is a way to thank those who are “tirelessly working to educate our children during this unprecedented time”.

To show that appreciation, Draper James is giving free dresses to teachers across the country.

"Teachers are working harder than ever as they transition their classrooms to remote-learning platforms".

"many parents now helping teach their kids at home see firsthand just how much effort goes into educating our children".

To claim a dress, teachers can enter their information via a Google Form from now through April 5.

On April 7, eligible teachers will receive an email from Draper James with details to receive their complimentary dress.

"Advocating for the children of the world is no easy task, so I wanted to show teachers a little extra love right now".

Draper James will also offer teachers 25 percent off online orders for Teacher Appreciation Day on May 5