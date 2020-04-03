Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Reese Witherspoon is giving away free dresses to teachers nationwide

Reese Witherspoon is giving away free dresses to teachers nationwide

Video Credit: In The Know Wibbitz - Duration: 01:36s - Published < > Embed
Reese Witherspoon is giving away free dresses to teachers nationwide

Reese Witherspoon is giving away free dresses to teachers nationwide

Teachers are an underappreciated bunch, often working with depleted resources and low salaries.

And the enormous contributions of teachers have perhaps never been more apparent than during the current global health crisis.

With many schools moving to online learning and parents taking on the role of educator and task-manager, there’s a great appreciation for teaching now.

And Reese Witherspoon is doing a little something to say “thank you” to educators.

Witherspoon’s clothing brand Draper James just launched an initiative to give back to teachers during this uncertain time.

The brand says the initiative, called “Draper James Loves Teachers,” is a way to thank those who are “tirelessly working to educate our children during this unprecedented time”.

To show that appreciation, Draper James is giving free dresses to teachers across the country.

"Teachers are working harder than ever as they transition their classrooms to remote-learning platforms".

"many parents now helping teach their kids at home see firsthand just how much effort goes into educating our children".

To claim a dress, teachers can enter their information via a Google Form from now through April 5.

On April 7, eligible teachers will receive an email from Draper James with details to receive their complimentary dress.

"Advocating for the children of the world is no easy task, so I wanted to show teachers a little extra love right now".

Draper James will also offer teachers 25 percent off online orders for Teacher Appreciation Day on May 5

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

BigAnthony_1981

Anthony Hildebrand RT @bakersfieldnow: Draper James announced on its company social media channels Thursday that it will be giving away free dresses to teache… 3 minutes ago

afcavallino

Arianna Cavallino Reese Witherspoon is giving away free dresses to teachers nationwide https://t.co/BVllgRoxLo https://t.co/i69q9HS2Va 5 minutes ago

bakersfieldnow

BakersfieldNow Draper James announced on its company social media channels Thursday that it will be giving away free dresses to te… https://t.co/tgiinW0ipc 10 minutes ago

fashion_fandom

FashionAndFandom Reese Witherspoon's #DraperJames label wants to thank teachers by giving away some free dresses. 💛 #standtogether… https://t.co/RbwBqiPFUn 21 minutes ago

hoodrob

Joseph Clark RT @nbcsandiego: Reese Witherspoon's clothing brand, Draper James, is giving away free dresses to teachers across the U.S. as a show of gra… 44 minutes ago

SchwarzHeather

heather schwarz RT @SkopRHS: Thank you, Reese Witherspoon! Giving away free dresses to teachers through her Draper James label! https://t.co/2720qaYoID 1 hour ago

ThelmaB06893137

Trump2020Pence2024 So screw the poor, if your making more then minimum wage, with a job that has benefits you will get Reese Withersp… https://t.co/IY41eksO5r 1 hour ago

fox12oregon

FOX 12 Oregon KPTV Reese Witherspoon's clothing line is giving away free dresses to teachers -- here's how to get yours… https://t.co/3859lecZ2u 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.