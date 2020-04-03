Global  

REFORM Alliance Donates Masks To Jail, Prisons During Coronavirus Outbreak

REFORM Alliance Donates Masks To Jail, Prisons During Coronavirus Outbreak
The group is led by Philadelphia rapper Meek Mill.
NARRATED BY MEGHAN MARKLE ANDDOLPHIN READS IS NARRATED BYNATALIE PORTMAN.MEEK MILL'S JUSTICE REFORMGROUP IS DONATING HUNDREDTHOUSAND FACE MASKS TO MOSTNOTORIOUS PRISONS IN THE YOUHAD.REFORM ALLIANCE SAY 50,000MASKS WILL GO TO RICKERSISLAND IN NEW YORK CITY WITHTHE REST SENT TO PRISONS INTENNESSEE AND MISSISSIPPI.THE GROUP WAS BEING, THE GROUPHAS BEEN PRESSING RATHER THENATION'S JAILS AND PRISONS TOIMPROVE SANITATION, PROTECT




