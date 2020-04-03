Mayor Bill de Blasio Gives Coronavirus Update

Global  

Mayor Bill de Blasio says New York City will need 15,000 more ventilators and 45,000 more medical personnel than the city started with at the beginning or March to get through April and May in the battle against the coronavirus pandemic.

