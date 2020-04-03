Mayor Bill de Blasio Gives Coronavirus Update now < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 32:33s - Published Mayor Bill de Blasio Gives Coronavirus Update Mayor Bill de Blasio says New York City will need 15,000 more ventilators and 45,000 more medical personnel than the city started with at the beginning or March to get through April and May in the battle against the coronavirus pandemic. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this WatsupAmericas Latest: WATCH LIVE: New York Mayor Bill de Blasio gives coronavirus update — April 3, 2020 https://t.co/FfAYvhiqRY 19 minutes ago Taracallie RT @CBSNewYork: WATCH LIVE NOW: Mayor Bill de Blasio gives update on #coronavirus in New York City. https://t.co/Bzzp0aijSo https://t.co/lW… 1 hour ago CBS New York WATCH LIVE NOW: Mayor Bill de Blasio gives update on #coronavirus in New York City. https://t.co/Bzzp0aijSo https://t.co/lWUcfY6b55 2 hours ago Kauranan Spring WATCH LIVE: New York Mayor Bill de Blasio gives coronavirus update -- Ap... https://t.co/ISAJ6mDhkh via @YouTube 1 day ago JenniferLynne Watch @NewsHour's broadcast: WATCH LIVE: New York Mayor Bill de Blasio gives coronavirus update -- April 2, 2020 https://t.co/OQasMnW3CD 1 day ago Michael Murray Watch @NewsHour's broadcast: WATCH LIVE: New York Mayor Bill de Blasio gives coronavirus update -- April 2, 2020 https://t.co/Wo6kNNZH1a 1 day ago MetroFocus RT @NewsHour: WATCH LIVE: New York Mayor Bill de Blasio gives coronavirus update -- April 2, 2020 https://t.co/ml1ZNrHO4L 1 day ago Joshua Albarran Mayor Bill de Blasio gives update on coronavirus for New York City, you can watch it on CBSN New York at… https://t.co/VRusgWM73K 1 day ago