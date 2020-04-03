Global  

'Lean On Me' Singer-Songwriter Bill Withers Has Died At 81

'Lean On Me' Singer-Songwriter Bill Withers Has Died At 81

'Lean On Me' Singer-Songwriter Bill Withers Has Died At 81

With songs like "Lean On Me" and "Ain't No Sunshine," Bill Withers created anthems that have stood the test of time.

eternalsunrisee

Ebony Ma, Darkskin child of Thanos RT @hipmagazineorg: Bill Withers, the singer-songwriter who wrote hits “Lean On Me,” “Lovely Day,” and “Ain’t No Sunshine” passed away Mond… 3 seconds ago

bettapiscitelli

Elisabetta Piscitelli RT @AJEnglish: Bill Withers, famed 'Lean On Me' singer-songwriter, dies at 81 https://t.co/J0ywDHaMZi 44 seconds ago

44SWS

South Wall Street RT @Complex: "Lean On Me," "Ain't No Sunshine" singer-songwriter Bill Withers dead at 81: https://t.co/L6XIEHYmmz https://t.co/L49XUUxhYJ 1 minute ago

jurylady5

gail simmons RT @NPR: Bill Withers, the sweet-voiced baritone behind such classic songs as "Ain't No Sunshine," "Lean on Me" and "Use Me" has died. He w… 1 minute ago

USNIBooks

Naval Institute Press RT @NavalInstitute: #RIP sInger-songwriter Bill Withers who passed away on Monday at age 81. Withers served in the Navy for 9 years as an A… 1 minute ago

annaclairefrick

Anna Claire Frick RT @ComplexMusic: Legendary singer-songwriter Bill Withers has passed away at age 81. He gave us big classics like "Lean On Me," "Ain't No… 2 minutes ago

theMoop_mb

Marty Boulton🌴 #LeanOnMe and #AintNoSunshine singer-songwriter #BillWithers dies, aged 81 https://t.co/JM1t3nWhMA via @theage 3 minutes ago

garytalk

GaryTalk.com Singer-songwriter BILL WITHERS died in Los Angeles from heart complications, Mon., March 30, 2020, at 81. His unfor… https://t.co/WAkpGXtz6c 3 minutes ago

