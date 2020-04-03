Happy Birthday, Pharrell Williams! (Sunday, April 5th)

Happy Birthday, Pharrell Williams!

Pharrell Lanscilo Williams turns 47 years old today.

Here are five fun facts about the producer.

1.

He released the first 24-hour music video for "Happy." 2.

Pharrell got his nickname, Skateboard P, in high school.

3.

His debut solo single, “Frontin,” was the 34th best-selling song of 2003 in the U.S. 4.

The Neptunes were discovered by Teddy Riley after entering a high school talent show.

5.

He plays the drums and keyboard.

Happy Birthday, Pharrell Williams!