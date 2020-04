One of Johnson County's largest hospitals caring for 20 COVID-19 patients now < > Embed Video Credit: KMBC - Duration: 01:26s - Published One of Johnson County's largest hospitals caring for 20 COVID-19 patients The hospital's chief medical officer, Dr. Larry Botts, said there are 20 COVID-19 cases in the intensive care unit and another 12 patients in the ICU who are waiting for testing results. 0

One of Johnson County's largest hospitals caring for 20 COVID-19 patients AGAINST THIS VIRUS.YEAH, I BET HE'LL CENTERFORMERLY KNOWN TO MANY AS THESHAWNEE MISSION HEALTH CENTER ISONE OF THE LARGEST HOSPITALS INJOHNSON COUNTY THE CHIEF MEDICALOFFICER.DR. LARRY BOUGHT SAYS THAT THEYHAVE 20 COVID-19 CASES IN THERE.I SEE YOU AND THAT THEY HAVEANOTHER 12 PATIENTS THAT AREALSO IN ICU AND THEY ARE WAITINGFOR TESTING RESULTS TO COME BACKFOR THOSE FOLKS AND THE ICU UNITHAS BEEN SEPARATED SO THAT THECOVID-19 PATIENTS ARE AWAY FROMTHE SORT OF STANDARD.HE ALSO SAYS THAT THE NUMBER OFPEOPLE THAT THEY HAVE THERE HASBEEN HOLDING STEADY FOR ABOUTTHE LAST FIVE DAYS.HE HOPES THAT THAT'S A GOODSIGN, BUT HE DOESN'T RULE OUT ASURGE.THEY'VE BEEN ROTATING DOCTORSAND NURSES IN AND OUT OF THEIRICU UNIT AND I ASKED THE DOCTORTO TELL ME WHAT IT WAS LIKE FORTHOSE FOLKS WORKING IN ICU WITHTHE COVID-19 PATIENTS.THE MORALE IS THEY SAID WITH THEFACT THAT THEY'VE BEEN ABLE TOTO COME TO WORK EVERY DAY ANDGIVE THE THE CARE THAT THEPATIENTS NEED IN THAT SETTINGDESPITE THE THE ANXIETY AND THEFEARS ACCORDING TO JOHNSONPCOUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENT AS OFTHIS MORNING A HUNDREDSEVENTY-TWO COVID-19 CASES INJOHNSON COUNTY.THAT IS JUST ABOUT A THIRD OFTHE ENTIRE CASES FOR THE STATE





