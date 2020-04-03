Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > 'Lean On Me' Singer Bill Withers Dies At 81

'Lean On Me' Singer Bill Withers Dies At 81

Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 00:54s - Published < > Embed
'Lean On Me' Singer Bill Withers Dies At 81
Renowned R&B singer Bill Withers has died at the age of 81.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

_JordanWilson

Jordan RT @piersmorgan: Yet more sad news... RIP Bill Withers, 81. One of the great singer-songwriters, the maestro behind so many iconic songs l… 6 seconds ago

baluch_h1

Baluch H RT @AJEnglish: Bill Withers, famed 'Lean On Me' singer-songwriter, dies at 81 https://t.co/J0ywDHaMZi 7 seconds ago

Wood2Charlie

Charlie RT @FOX13News: REST IN PEACE: Iconic singer-songwriter Bill Withers, known for such hits as "Lean On Me" and "Ain't No Sunshine," has died… 10 seconds ago

Taylor__Be

Tyrone, the Scammer.✨ RT @Phil_Lewis_: ‘Lean On Me,’ ‘Lovely Day’ singer Bill Withers dies at 81 https://t.co/ZzMxFxJJN0 12 seconds ago

anotherlastword

Clarke Willis MBE RT @SkyNews: Soul singer Bill Withers, famous for a number of timeless classics such as Lean On Me and Ain't No Sunshine, has died aged 81… 15 seconds ago

kyhttsa

Ant Sky RT @ThatEricAlper: "Lean on Me" "Ain't No Sunshine" "Use Me" "Just the Two of Us" "Lovely Day" "Grandma's Hands" Bill Withers, Rock and Ro… 15 seconds ago

JapanToday

Japan Today News ‘Lean On Me,’ ‘Lovely Day’ singer Bill Withers dies at 81: Bill Withers, who wrote and sang a string of soulful son… https://t.co/BOaH0YpTO4 17 seconds ago

toledonews

The Blade The three-time Grammy Award winner, who withdrew from making music in the mid-1980s, died Monday from heart complic… https://t.co/ucLl4ZUAF9 17 seconds ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.