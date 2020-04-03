Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Home Is Where The Sweat Is

Home Is Where The Sweat Is

Video Credit: Cheddar Inc. - Duration: 01:58s - Published < > Embed
Home Is Where The Sweat Is

Home Is Where The Sweat Is

“Give yourself grace”: that’s the advice of Accountability Coach Teddy Mellencamp for all other parents trying to work, raise a newborn and practice self care all under one roof.

The workout guru has been sharing her postpartum fitness journey with her followers online, as well as posting live workouts followers can join.

“Taking care of yourself is the best way to show up and be, you know, the best mom, the best wife, the best at your job or whatever it may be,” the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star told Cheddar.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.