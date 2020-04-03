Home Is Where The Sweat Is

“Give yourself grace”: that’s the advice of Accountability Coach Teddy Mellencamp for all other parents trying to work, raise a newborn and practice self care all under one roof.

The workout guru has been sharing her postpartum fitness journey with her followers online, as well as posting live workouts followers can join.

“Taking care of yourself is the best way to show up and be, you know, the best mom, the best wife, the best at your job or whatever it may be,” the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star told Cheddar.