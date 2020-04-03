Global  

Trump: CDC Recommending 'Voluntary' Masks, 'I Don't Think I'll Be Doing It'

Trump: CDC Recommending 'Voluntary' Masks, 'I Don't Think I'll Be Doing It'
The White House held a briefing.
Tweets about this

itsreneeamanda

Renée Amanda🌻 8:24 CDC recommends voluntary use of face masks for public to stem spread of coronavirus https://t.co/Lhk3BhOEV0 via @USATODAY 2 seconds ago

Vegasgirl89131

Lennora Martin RT @USATODAY: The CDC is advising people to wear masks in public to stem the spread of coronavirus https://t.co/c3DyzkSblR 2 seconds ago

KambrisBowtique

Christina RT @Yamiche: IT'S OFFICIAL. President Trump: "The CDC is recommending Americans wear a basic cloth or fabric mask." He adds: "This is vo… 5 seconds ago

noirleanian

Brother in Law RT @Yamiche: President Trump stressed several times that the CDC's new guidelines are "voluntary." He said: "You can do it. You don't hav… 7 seconds ago

prryjf_

🇺🇸 RT @AdonisAlbright: #BREAKING: Pres. Trump announces CDC is recommending Americans wear a non-surgical mask, such as a cloth, bandanna, etc… 11 seconds ago

cjmu

Claudia Unruh RT @NPR: JUST IN: President Trump says the CDC is recommending that Americans consider wearing cloth masks to help prevent the spread of th… 12 seconds ago

CurtisSChin

🚶🏻Curtis S. Chin NBC: Trump says @CDCgov recommending use of “cloth face coverings” for Americans, esp. in #coronavirus hot spots: "… https://t.co/En3pd8c3pr 15 seconds ago

JoeWarren41

JediJoe RT @CBSNews: President Trump says the CDC is officially recommending Americans wear simple cloth masks in public, though this is only volun… 16 seconds ago

