Trump: CDC Recommending 'Voluntary' Masks, 'I Don't Think I'll Be Doing It'

Renée Amanda🌻 8:24 CDC recommends voluntary use of face masks for public to stem spread of coronavirus https://t.co/Lhk3BhOEV0 via @USATODAY 2 seconds ago

Lennora Martin RT @USATODAY: The CDC is advising people to wear masks in public to stem the spread of coronavirus https://t.co/c3DyzkSblR 2 seconds ago

Christina RT @Yamiche: IT'S OFFICIAL. President Trump: "The CDC is recommending Americans wear a basic cloth or fabric mask." He adds: "This is vo… 5 seconds ago

Brother in Law RT @Yamiche: President Trump stressed several times that the CDC's new guidelines are "voluntary." He said: "You can do it. You don't hav… 7 seconds ago

🇺🇸 RT @AdonisAlbright: #BREAKING: Pres. Trump announces CDC is recommending Americans wear a non-surgical mask, such as a cloth, bandanna, etc… 11 seconds ago

Claudia Unruh RT @NPR: JUST IN: President Trump says the CDC is recommending that Americans consider wearing cloth masks to help prevent the spread of th… 12 seconds ago

🚶🏻Curtis S. Chin NBC: Trump says @CDCgov recommending use of “cloth face coverings” for Americans, esp. in #coronavirus hot spots: "… https://t.co/En3pd8c3pr 15 seconds ago