Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Trending: Bill Withers Dies

Trending: Bill Withers Dies

Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 00:37s - Published < > Embed
Trending: Bill Withers Dies

Trending: Bill Withers Dies

Legendary soul artist Bill Withers, the singer of hits "Lean On Me" and "Ain't No Sunshine," has died from heart complications.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Eddrick1

Ed RT @wsbtv: Bill Withers, ‘Lean On Me,' ‘Ain’t No Sunshine’ singer, dies at age 81 https://t.co/4vED60qKgu https://t.co/RkyJdLr9Vf 42 minutes ago

BoyceVoice8

Jeff Boyce RT @DaveFultonWrang: 'Lean On Me,' 'Lovely Day' singer Bill Withers dies at 81 https://t.co/VwIdBrOq0s via @rtdnews 1 hour ago

ChelleMGFan

Chelle RT @heraldcourier: 'Lean On Me,' 'Lovely Day' singer Bill Withers dies at 81 https://t.co/maTwVDm4vp 2 hours ago

Sapp_Out_Of_Pgh

Sapp Bill Withers had such a great story -What a talent ! Sad to see him go... https://t.co/qe7JUvJPhs 4 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.