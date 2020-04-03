Trending: Bill Withers Dies now < > Embed Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 00:37s - Published Trending: Bill Withers Dies Legendary soul artist Bill Withers, the singer of hits "Lean On Me" and "Ain't No Sunshine," has died from heart complications. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Ed RT @wsbtv: Bill Withers, ‘Lean On Me,' ‘Ain’t No Sunshine’ singer, dies at age 81 https://t.co/4vED60qKgu https://t.co/RkyJdLr9Vf 42 minutes ago Jeff Boyce RT @DaveFultonWrang: 'Lean On Me,' 'Lovely Day' singer Bill Withers dies at 81 https://t.co/VwIdBrOq0s via @rtdnews 1 hour ago Chelle RT @heraldcourier: 'Lean On Me,' 'Lovely Day' singer Bill Withers dies at 81 https://t.co/maTwVDm4vp 2 hours ago Sapp Bill Withers had such a great story -What a talent ! Sad to see him go... https://t.co/qe7JUvJPhs 4 hours ago