Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Voter ID bill

Voter ID bill

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published < > Embed
Voter ID bill
Governor Vetoes it
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

jmatt_97

Julia Mattingly RT @phillipmbailey: BREAKING: Democrat @GovAndyBeshear has vetoed the @KYGOP-controlled legislature’s voter ID bill. https://t.co/6dp5apWHo… 1 minute ago

jsanch2s

jsanch RT @Booker4KY: An unnecessary and harmful Voter ID bill was brought before the General Assembly. I voted against it on behalf of Kentuckia… 2 minutes ago

RobinMCouch

RMC Communications PR Gov. Andy Beshear blocks GOP's voter ID bill citing COVID-19 https://t.co/Dz643ELY2W 2 minutes ago

getliquidized

getliquidized Kentucky Governor Vetoes Voter ID Bill | Kentucky News | US News https://t.co/lQoGtKFF9H 2 minutes ago

DebD51

Debs Covfefe -- Text TRUMP to 88022 RT @smalltownandrew: [VIDEO] Pelosi: We Want to Get More Money for Voting by Mail in Next Coronavirus Bill, We’ll Need at Least $2 Billion… 3 minutes ago

PeggyAnnCarter

Peggy Carter RT @Trey_VonDinkis: . 🗳️ LEFTIST VOTER FRAUD - PELOSI CONTINUES PUSH for 'VOTE by MAIL' to STEAL ELECTIONS Pelosi: We Want to Get More… 3 minutes ago

FullyOpenEyes

ZGG RT @KeishaJake: 🔥🔥Pelosi is up 2 NO GOOD‼️Setting AMERICA UP 4 VOTER FRAUD‼️🔥DEMOCRATS WILL CHEAT MORE THAN USUAL‼️🔥STOP PELOSI‼️🔥NOW ‼️🔥St… 4 minutes ago

ProgPoison

Mikie Kerr He should one-up her, promising to veto any bill without $$ for mandatory voter id. https://t.co/jxC6XGZ9ej 5 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.