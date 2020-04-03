Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Bill Withers Dies at 81 in Los Angeles | Billboard News

Bill Withers Dies at 81 in Los Angeles | Billboard News

Video Credit: VAN - Prometheus Global Media - Duration: 01:36s - Published < > Embed
Bill Withers Dies at 81 in Los Angeles | Billboard News
Bill Withers Dies at 81 in Los Angeles | Billboard News
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Tacotouchdown14

Marquez RT @THR: Three-time Grammy Award winner Bill Withers died Monday in Los Angeles. His death comes as the public has drawn inspiration from h… 1 hour ago

_mariobriel

'B R I E L RT @KTLA: BREAKING: Three-time Grammy Award winner Bill Withers has died in Los Angeles. His death comes as health care workers and others… 3 hours ago

CheriLCrist4

Cheryl Crist (Cheri) RT @CBS21NEWS: The three-time Grammy Award winner, who withdrew from making music in the mid-1980s, died on Monday in Los Angeles. https:… 3 hours ago

CBS21NEWS

CBS 21 News The three-time Grammy Award winner, who withdrew from making music in the mid-1980s, died on Monday in Los Angeles.… https://t.co/XRIp7SC4jP 3 hours ago

spoiELLEd

spoiled. RT @CBSLA: #BREAKING: R&B singer Bill Withers, known for the hits "Lean on Me" and "Ain't No Sunshine" has died in Los Angeles of heart com… 4 hours ago

vinceoutlaw

Vince Outlaw @marfup Sounds like he didn't like the road, performing life > "The three-time Grammy Award winner, who withdrew fr… https://t.co/5UdxiXX4Qv 4 hours ago

Action10News

KZTV Action 10 News According to a statement released from his family to The Associated Press, the 81-year-old died in Los Angeles from… https://t.co/jiww2ugVI1 4 hours ago

serahjohnk

Serah John Kuttukaran Ain't no sunshine when he's gone. #RIPBillWithers #BILLWITHERS https://t.co/diOd6HJyKX 5 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.