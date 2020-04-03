Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Search Continues For Daughter, Grandson Of Kathleen Kennedy Townsend

Search Continues For Daughter, Grandson Of Kathleen Kennedy Townsend

Video Credit: WJZ Baltimore - Duration: 02:28s - Published < > Embed
Search Continues For Daughter, Grandson Of Kathleen Kennedy Townsend
Search Continues For Daughter, Grandson Of Kathleen Kennedy Townsend
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

CaraveoAnita

Anita Caraveo RT @JohnRydell1: Search continues for daughter (Maeve) & grandson (Gideon) of Former Lt. Gov. Kathleen Kennedy Townsend after their canoe d… 24 minutes ago

JohnRydell1

John Rydell Search continues for daughter (Maeve) & grandson (Gideon) of Former Lt. Gov. Kathleen Kennedy Townsend after their… https://t.co/Al5l8KzE7R 31 minutes ago

Kelisia

Keli 🌊🌊🌊 RT @AvajoyeWJZ: Gov. Hogan reacts as search continues for daughter and grandson of former Lt. Gov. Kathleen Kennedy Townsend. @wjz Robert… 2 hours ago

stacyxfive

Stacy Cornwell⭐️⭐️⭐️ RT @FOXBaltimore: LIVE COVERAGE: Governor Hogan spoke morning to former Lt. Gov. Kathleen Kennedy Townsend, regarding her daughter, Maeve,… 3 hours ago

DonnaYoungDC

Donna Young RT @katadhall: 2) Governor Hogan spoke this morning to former Lt. Gov. Kathleen Kennedy Townsend, regarding her daughter, Maeve, and her gr… 4 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.