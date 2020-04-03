NBC26 Storm Shield Forecast

Global  

After two days with highs near 60° a cold front will bring cooler temps for the weekend.

We could see a lingering rain shower Saturday morning, but the sun eventually should come back out.

At least the Saturday looks mild with highs in the upper-40s to mid 50s.

Mid/upper-50s return on Sunday.

Most of your weekend will be just fine weather-wise.

Showers & a few storms return next week with 50s & 60s.

