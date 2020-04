Mississippi unemployment numbers rise

MISSISSIPPI'S DEPARTMENT OFEMPLOYMENT SECURITY ISPROCESSING 30 TIMES THE CLAIMSTHEY WOULD NORMALLY GET -- ANDTODAY THE DEPARTMENT SAID WEHAVEN'T EVENHIT OUR PEAK YETUNEMPLOYMENT LEADERS SAY THEYEXPECT MORE AND MORE CALLS INTHE COMINGDAYS AND WEEKS..THE DEPARTMENT SAYS RIGHT NOW --THEY AREHIRING TO GET HELP RESPONDING TOTHECALLS.THEY ALSO GAVE US INFORMATION ONHOWFILE A CLAIM.

THERE ARE SEVERAL DIFFERENT WAYSRIGHT NOW FOPEOPLE TO FILE A CLAIM.

ONE ISTHROUGH THE CALL CENTER AT 1888-844-3577.

OF COURSE WE HAVEWAIT TIMES AND PEOPLE ARHAVING TO WAIT LONG TIMESBECAUSE OF THE UNPRECEDENTEDWORK LOAD.

ANOTHER WAY IS TOFILE ONLINE AT WWW.MDES.MS.GO DEPARTMENT LEADERS SAY THEY HAVEALSO OPENED UP OTHER AVENUES FORUNEMPLOYMENT INCLUDING ADDINGWINJOB CENTERS..

ONE THING TO REMEMBER.YOUR UNEMPLOYMENT CLAIM WILL BEBASED ON THE FIRST DAY YOU WERELAID OFF.NOT WHEN YOU WERE ABLE TO FILE ACLAIM.

NOW TO CORONAVIRUS CROOKSPREYING ON YOU DURING THISCRISIS.WE HAVE JUST DISCOVERED A FEW