UK able and safe for child birth

Enough...now many expectant parents have something new to consider...giving birth during a global pandemic.

Abc 36's monica harkins talked to two health care professionals about what parents to be...need to know.

### "dr. hansen: there is no way that you can social distance during a birth."

No way.

Those words are causing a lot of heightened anxiety for expectant parents during an already uncertain time.

"dee: even though there's uncertainty and fear we want to reassure families that staying calm and replacing that fear with courage and confidence."

I talked with chair of uk obstetrics and gynecology dr. wendy hansen and chief midwife dee polito about changes and what new parents should know.

"dr. hansen:one of the things that i think parents will notice is that when they walk into that uk space that campus it's quiet."

For more than a week all elective procedures have stopped and non- essential workers are home...meaning fewer people around.

Other changes at u-k include...only one support person in the room when you give birth.

We've heard about shortages in protective equipment.

Dr. hansen says all nurses and staff helping during labor are in masks and protective gear.

"dr. hansen puts on a mask on camera: "everyone now is wearing a mask."

Polito says telehealth and virtual visits are a change, but a huge help.

"dee: we want to put our hands on you, we want to feel your baby."

She says at u-k hospital people being treated for coronavirus are isolated on a specific floor...away from labor and delivery.

"dee:the women coming in for labor don't come anywhere near any acute illness."

What if you have coronavirus and you're going to give birth?

Dr. hansen says the harsh reality is - you will be separated from your new baby.

"i think every mom both understands, sorta brings tears to your eyes at the same time."

As for the baby...dr. hansen says so far research shows babies who are exposed aren't at any increased risk.

"trust that we have your very best and your baby's best interest at heart."

In lexington, monica harkins, abc 36 news.

### target has announced it's limiting the number