#ThanksForDelivering Trend Showing Support For Delivery Staff Amid COVID-19 Coronavirus Risks now < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 01:49s - Published #ThanksForDelivering Trend Showing Support For Delivery Staff Amid COVID-19 Coronavirus Risks Some delivery workers have been finding, notes, cards, food and even tips left out for them from people saying 'thank you' to those risking their health to deliver everything from food, to medication, to mail. CBS2's Natalie Duddridge reports. 0

