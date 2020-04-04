Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Texans Asked To Stagger Unemployment Calls Based On Area Codes

Texans Asked To Stagger Unemployment Calls Based On Area Codes

Video Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Duration: 02:33s - Published < > Embed
Texans Asked To Stagger Unemployment Calls Based On Area Codes

Texans Asked To Stagger Unemployment Calls Based On Area Codes

“I know it’s frustrating for people that are trying to call through and trying to get through online,” said Cisco Gamez with the Texas Workforce Commission.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.