Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Yard waste pickup

Yard waste pickup

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published
Yard waste pickup
Lexington sets couple of days
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Yard waste pickup

The chance to get rid of their yard waste.

The city stopped suspended pick-up of yard waste because of the coronavirus pandemic.

But city officials say they know... since spring has arrived... people want to clear their yards.

They say that's why they have scheduled yard waste pickup on two days this month.... wednesday april 8th and wednesday, april 15th.

Only one pick-up is allowed per customer.

Happy bday dear philip.

Happy




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.