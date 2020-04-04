Tulsa's Cold Case Unit Volunteer Passes Due To COVID-19

Global  

Tulsa cold case unit volunteer passes from COVID-19.
CASE UNIT.... LOST HERBATTLE WITH COVID-19 THISWEEK.

NOW... JOANNE EMMON'SFAMILY... AND THE TASK FORCEARE IN MOURNING ... FOR AWOMAN WHO LOVED GIVING BACKTO HER COMMUNITY.OUR TATIANNA TAYLOR BRINGSUS JOANNE'S LEGACY."She was a character, just abubbly personality, wellliked by everyone, and shewas active in her church."SHERIFF VIC REGALADOREMEMBERS JOANNA'S TRUESTRENGTHS... HER SOOTHINGPRESENCE.

AND DESIRE TO HELPHER COMMUNITY."She was a volunteer, shecame in on her own time andto give back to the citizensof Tulsa County.

We willforever be indebted to her.It's such a devastatingtime." SHERIFF REGALADOCREDITS JOANNA WITH KEEPINGEVERYONE IN THE COLD CASEUNIT UPBEAT.

HE ADDS....JOANNA...AND HER HUSBANDJERRY EMMONS.... WERE AMONGTHE ORIGINAL MEMBERS OF THETASK FORCE WHICH STARTEDNEARLY 5 YEARS AGO."She kept everythingorganized in a task forcethat really because thenature of the work they weredoing, could be quitechaotic day to day." SHERIFFREGALADO SAYS ALTHOUGH HEKNOWS THIS PANDEMIC ISN'TOVER.

HE HOPES TULSAN'SEVERYWHERE WILL USE THISTIME TO SUPPORT ONE ANOTHER."I know and truly believe ifJoanna was here she wouldsay, hey don't stop the workof the task force.

Don'tgive up during thispandemic.

Really, fightforward." TATIANNA TAYLOR 2WORKS FOR YOUMONDAY BEGINS A NEW REALITYFOR OKLAHOMA'S SCHOOL KIDS.




